The qualification of the Stallions for the CAN and the adoption of the unique electronic identification in the headlines of the newspapers



This Monday’s publications focus on the adoption of the law on the unique electronic identification of the natural person by the Transitional Legislative Assembly (ALT) and the qualification of the Burkina Etalons for the CAN Morocco 2025.

“Final phase of CAN 2025: The Stallions have already validated their ticket”, is the headline of the public newspaper Sidwaya.

According to the newspaper, the Stallions did not fail in this 2nd act of their double confrontation by dominating the Hirondelles of Burundi with a score of 2 goals to 0.

For the dean of private newspapers, L’Observateur Paalga, the Stallions have snatched a victory, synonymous with qualification for the next continental meeting.

The dean of the daily newspapers underlines that with an attack completely reworked for the occasion, Brama Traoré’s protégés showed their technical and tactical superiority.

In the same vein, the private newspaper, Le Pays, reports that this victory, although necessary, was acquired with difficulty.

The colleague, m

akes it known that the duel between Swallows and Stallions, less exciting due to lack of spectacle, did not lack rhythm.

Under another section, Le Pays, headlines: “Unique electronic identification of the natural person: the law adopted unanimously by the Transitional Legislative Assembly”

According to the daily, the 69 voters at the permanent session unanimously approved the bill presented by the General, Institutional Affairs and Human Rights Commission (CAGIDH).

According to the newspaper Le Pays, this law aims to enroll 80% of the population by 2026.

The newspaper Sidwaya, informs that the government will have control over the population, not only to plan the axes of development, but also security issues, according to the president of the ALT Dr Ousmane Bougouma.

For Dr Bougouma, the unique electronic identifier of the natural person is important and in doing so, there is no reason why certain services should remain on the sidelines.

Source: Burkina Information Agency