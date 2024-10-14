Football Results Review from October 7 to 13, 2024



Last week (October 10-12) was the third day of the group stage of the 2024/2025 Nations League.

Group 1: Portugal won 3-1 against Poland, while Croatia beat Scotland (2-1).

Group 2: France won their match against Israel with a score of 4-1. At the same time, Italy and Belgium drew 1-1.

Group 3: Germany won against Bosnia-Herzegovina (2-1). In the other match of the group, the Netherlands and Hungary drew 1-1.

Group 4: Switzerland lost 0-2 to Serbia. Spain won their match against Denmark 1-0.

It should be noted that on the program for the same day, the French team faces Belgium this Monday, October 14.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR CAN 2025

Last week also saw the third day of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Morocco 2025.

Group A: Madagascar and Gambia drew (1-1), while Comoros created a surprise by beating group leaders Tunisia (0-1).

Group B: Morocco consolidated its first place after its clear victory against the Central African Republic (5-0). In the other match of the group, Lesotho and Gabon

neutralized each other (0-0).

Group C: Egypt continued their flawless run with a 2-0 win over Mauritania. Meanwhile, Botswana beat Cape Verde 1-0.

Group D: Nigeria recorded their second consecutive victory against Libya (1-0), while Benin won comfortably against Rwanda 3-0.

Group E: Algeria easily beat Togo 5-1. Equatorial Guinea secured their first win against Liberia in the other match of the group.

Group F: Angola won their match against Niger 2-0, while Sudan held Ghana to a draw (1-1).

Group G: Ivory Coast won at home against Sierra Leone 4-1. Chad and Zambia drew (0-0).

Group H: Democratic Republic of Congo snatched a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania, while Guinea thrashed Ethiopia (4-1).

Group I: Mozambique and Eswatini drew 1-1, while Mali beat Guinea-Bissau.

Group J: Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions beat Kenya 4-1. In the other match in the group, Zimbabwe beat Namibia 1-0.

Group K: Congo-Brazzaville suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to South Africa, while Uganda beat South Sudan 1-0.

Group L: Burkin

a Faso and Senegal beat Burundi (2-0) and Malawi (4-0) respectively.

Thanks to this victory against Burundi (2-0), Burkina Faso yesterday became the first country to qualify for the final phase of CAN 2025.

The fourth day of the qualifiers begins today with seven matches, including the Kenya-Cameroon and Togo-Algeria matches.

Source: Burkina Information Agency