DARES Forum Unites Over 300 Energy Experts in Abuja



Abuja: Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of Gambia, has praised the Nigerian Government’s efforts in enhancing the educational standards in his country. He highlighted the significant impact of scholarships and the competence of the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) volunteers dispatched by the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) to Gambia.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Nkem Anyata-Lafia, the Special Assistant to the NTAC Director-General on Media and Publicity, quoted President Barrow during the 17th Convocation Ceremony at the University of the Gambia in Banjul. The Gambian President acknowledged the remarkable contributions of Nigerian professors serving as volunteers, stating that their efforts have transformed the educational landscape of Gambia. As the Chancellor of the University of the Gambia, Barrow emphasized that the ongoing deployment of highly qualified professors in various fields by NTAC underscores Nigeria’s invaluable contribution to Africa and beyond.





In response, Dr. Yusuf Yakub, the Director-General of NTAC, expressed his satisfaction with the recognition of the Corps’ efforts. He highlighted the Federal Government of Nigeria’s commitment to sustaining this crucial foreign policy initiative. Dr. Yakub also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his 4-D Foreign Policy Initiative, which ensures Nigeria’s continued prominence on the global stage through its commitment to international advancement.





Dr. Yakub further noted the historical significance of Nigeria’s partnership with Gambia, recalling that a TAC volunteer was the first Vice Chancellor at the University of the Gambia. The collaboration has extended to other institutions like the University of Applied Science, Engineering and Technology (USET), showcasing the longstanding and progressive nature of this partnership. He expressed appreciation to the Gambian authorities for their continued collaboration and assured that NTAC would remain committed to fostering this beneficial relationship.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and the Republic of the Gambia have maintained bilateral relations since Gambia attained independence in 1965.

