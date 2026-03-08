Basic Sport Facilities Launched at Oshikoto

Oshikoto: Oshikoto Governor, Sacky Kathindi, on Saturday launched the construction of two basic sports facilities in the Okankolo and Guinas constituencies, aimed at promoting youth empowerment and addressing social challenges in the region. The facilities will be constructed in the settlements of Onyuulaye and Tsintsabis at a combined cost of N.dollars 10 million and are expected to be completed within five months.

According to Namibia Press Agency, during the groundbreaking ceremony in Tsintsabis, Kathindi emphasized that the projects align with the vision of Namibia's 8th Administration, which prioritizes youth empowerment, social development, and inclusive progress as key pillars of the national development agenda. He highlighted the historical lack of access to sports infrastructure and recreational facilities in many rural and marginalized communities.

Kathindi remarked, 'Sport builds discipline, confidence and unity, and nurtures a generation that believes in its own potential.' He further explained that the facilities will offer a safe and constructive environment for young people to develop their talents and pursue their aspirations, steering them away from unproductive activities.

The Governor added, 'These projects mark the beginning of new opportunities, the strengthening of community development, and a significant investment in the future of our youth.' Guinas Constituency Councillor Moses //Khumub also spoke, noting that the sports facility will enable young people to train and excel in their chosen disciplines. He stated, 'This groundbreaking must serve as a catalyst for unity. It must transcend political affiliations and social divides. This facility is a national asset that will serve generations long after we are gone.'

Okankolo Constituency Councillor, Esra Ndaamekela, expressed that the facility in Onyuulaye will promote talent development and positive engagement among the youth. He said, 'By investing in sport, we are investing in the future of our youth.' The contractor for the Onyuulaye sports facility is Roads Construction Company (RCC), while the Tsintsabis facility will be constructed by National Youth Service Investment (Pty) Ltd. Both projects are expected to create 45 local jobs during the construction phase.