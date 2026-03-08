Buccaneers Run Riot as Stars Stumble in NPFL Action

Kongola: Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) side Bucs Buccaneers recorded a commanding 5-1 victory over hosts Young African during their round 23 encounter played at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on Saturday. Round 23 matches were played across Windhoek, Gobabis, Rundu, and Oshakati, with teams seeking either to strengthen their positions in the standings or avoid the relegation zone.According to Namibia Press Agency, at Legare Stadium, Buccaneers, fresh from a 1-0 win over Tigers at the Independence Stadium on Thursday, continued their impressive run of form. Nehemia Ndengu was the standout performer with a hat-trick, while Owen Damaseb and Esagel Garoeb each added a goal for the Windhoek-based side. Young African's consolation goal came through an own goal by Peter Stevens. The victory lifts Buccaneers to sixth place on the table with 33 points, while Young African remains in 12th position with 26 points, six clear of the relegation zone.In Windhoek, African Stars surrendered their four-point lead a t the top of the standings after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to coastal side Eleven Arrows. Karija Tjitjiheiue scored the decisive goal, helping Arrows strengthen their position in the top eight. Following the victory, Eleven Arrows move up to seventh place with 32 points, while African Stars remain top of the table on 45 points.Eeshoke Chula Chula also closed the gap at the summit after securing a 3-2 victory over Mighty Gunners at the Oshakati Independence Stadium. The win places them just one point behind African Stars. Mighty Gunners, who have struggled to collect maximum points in their last four matches, remain fourth on 35 points, level with KK Palace. KK Palace defeated Life Fighters 3-1 to move into fifth place, while Life Fighters remain bottom of the standings in 16th position with 17 points.In Rundu, FC Ongos dealt a blow to relegation-threatened Rundu Chiefs with a narrow 1-0 victory. The result lifts Ongos to third place with 40 points, keeping them firmly in the title race with seven matc hes remaining. Rundu Chiefs remain 14th on the table with 20 points and face mounting pressure to improve their results in the remaining fixtures.Julinho Athletics also maintained their recent good form, securing a 1-0 victory over UNAM at the Rundu Sports Field. The result moves Julinho to ninth place with 30 points, while UNAM remains eighth with 31 points.At the UNAM Stadium in Windhoek, Khomas Nampol's struggles continued after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Blue Waters. The police side sits 11th on 28 points, while Blue Waters climb to 10th place, level on points with Nampol.Tigers' relegation battle also continued after they were held to a goalless draw by Okahandja United. Tigers remain 15th on the table with 20 points, level with Rundu Chiefs, while Okahandja United sit just above the relegation zone in 13th place with 23 points.