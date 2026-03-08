Local Athletics to Benefit from Namibia Street Classic

Windhoek: Olympic medal-winning coach Henk Botha says the upcoming Namibia Street Classic aims to leave a lasting legacy for the country's sporting community. The inaugural edition of the event is scheduled to take place from 27 to 28 March 2026, bringing world-class athletics to Namibian soil.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Botha spoke during the recent launch of the event in the capital, highlighting that, despite it being the first event of its kind on the local athletics calendar, organisers are planning to construct a temporary athletics track built to international standards. This will ensure athletes compete under conditions comparable to those seen on the global stage.

Botha emphasized that the event is about more than just competition, aiming to leave something behind for the community to use long after the event concludes. He stated that the impact will extend beyond the final race, with all equipment used during the competition, including track components and technical systems, remaining available for future use.

Schools, clubs, and community organisers will benefit from this equipment, enabling them to host smaller athletics events and create new opportunities for young athletes across the country. Botha pointed out that a key beneficiary will be the athletics facilities within the Windhoek High School community. Preparations for the Street Classic will include upgrades to the existing infrastructure, improving the standard of facilities available to students and local athletes.

Organisers are investing in professional timing systems, field equipment, and other technical infrastructure to ensure that future competitions held at the venue can meet recognised athletics standards. Botha articulated a long-term vision where the Namibia Street Classic serves as a catalyst for gradually elevating athletics infrastructure in the country. He expressed hope for continued improvements to equipment and facilities, paving the way for Namibia to host even bigger events in the future. Eventually, they aspire to have a dedicated track facility capable of hosting this event in a stadium setting.