Omaruru to Benefit from ANOCA Stadium

Namibia: Namibia is set to strengthen its grassroots sports infrastructure with the construction of a FIFA-standard football field at the OlympAfrica Centre in Omaruru.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the announcement of the N.dollars nine million project was made on Saturday by Mustapha Beraff, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and member of the International Olympic Committee. Beraff is currently in Namibia to attend the ANOCA Zone VI General Assembly taking place in Windhoek.

Speaking during his visit, he said the project forms part of a continental partnership between ANOCA and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), aimed at expanding access to quality sports infrastructure across Africa. 'The football field will be developed at the OlympAfrica Centre, a community-based facility operated by the Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC). Under the initiative, FIFA provides technical expertise and support to ensure football pitches meet international standards, while ANOCA works with national Olympic committees to oversee implementation at local OlympAfrica Centres,' he said.

Beraff noted that OlympAfrica Centres play an important role in promoting sport participation, Olympic values education, and youth development programmes, particularly in communities where access to modern facilities is limited. 'The football field in Omaruru will provide young Namibians with improved opportunities to participate in organised sport within their communities and to develop their talents in a structured environment,' he said.

NNOC President, Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, welcomed the initiative, saying the visit by the ANOCA President and the sponsorship will have a meaningful impact on Namibia's sporting landscape. 'This initiative highlights the strong partnership between the Olympic Movement in Africa and Namibia. The development of the football field at the OlympAfrica Centre in Omaruru will create meaningful opportunities for young Namibians to participate in sport, develop their talents and embrace the values of sport and education,' Hamutumwa said.

During the official opening ceremony of the ANOCA Zone VI General Assembly, Beraff also presented a commemorative trophy to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah in recognition of the country's continued support for sport development and the Olympic Movement.