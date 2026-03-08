Namibian Cyclists Shine at Cape Town Cycle Tour

Cape town: Namibian cyclists Vera Looser and Alex Miller delivered strong performances on Sunday, securing podium finishes in their respective categories at the Cape Town Cycle Tour in South Africa. The race, widely regarded as one of South Africa's premier cycling events, covers a challenging 109-kilometre route around the Cape Peninsula and features full road closures, scenic ocean views along Chapman's Peak Drive, and strong roadside support.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Miller competed in the elite men's race, finishing fifth overall and third in his category. He crossed the line in a time of two hours, 33 minutes, and 41 seconds, just 35 seconds behind race winner Ryan Gibbons, who completed the race in 02:33:06 in the men's 30-34 category. Jaedon Terlouw finished in 02:33:06 to claim victory in the elite men's category, while Ryno Albertus Schutte secured the Under-23 title in 02:33:07. Callum Ormiston finished fourth overall in 02:33:08 and placed second in the elite men's category.

In the women's 30-34 category, Looser competed in the 78-kilometre race. The race was won by Lisa Bone from the elite women's category in a time of 02:06:26. Looser finished in the same time as Bone as part of a small peloton of about 12 riders that sprinted across the finish line together but was placed sixth overall on the time rankings. Within her category, Looser finished behind Kate Courtney, while Candice Lill secured third place, with all three riders recording identical times.

Looser's teammate Anri Greef finished eighth in the category, five minutes behind the leading group. Junior cyclist Delsia Janse van Vuuren placed sixth in the Under-23 category, while Rosemarie Thiel finished seventh in the Under-19 division with a time of 02:17:30. Another podium result for Namibia came from Belinda van Rhyn, who finished third in the women's 40-44 category of the 78-kilometre race in 02:16:48. Meanwhile, Martin Freyer, competing in the men's 30-34 category, placed fifth despite finishing three minutes behind Miller.