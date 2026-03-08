Gender-Based Violence and Economic Inequality Hinder Women’s Progress, Says President Nandi-Ndaitwah

Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has stated that despite global and national advancements in women's rights, gender-based violence and economic inequality remain significant barriers to achieving full gender equality.According to Namibia Press Agency, in a message commemorating International Women's Day under the theme 'Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls,' Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted the progress made over the years. She acknowledged that women have gained greater access to education, leadership, and economic opportunities due to decades of advocacy and determination by both women and men who championed equality and justice. However, she emphasized that the journey towards complete equality is still ongoing.Nandi-Ndaitwah remarked that International Women's Day is not only a celebration of women's and girls' achievements but also a reflection on the work that remains. She noted that worldwide, women continue to encounter barriers that restrict their full societal participation. This year's theme serves as a call to action to eliminate obstacles preventing women and girls from fully accessing their rights and opportunities.Reflecting on Namibia's progress since independence, Nandi-Ndaitwah recognized the country's significant efforts to promote gender equality and ensure women's full participation in national development. She encouraged women and girls in Namibia to pursue their ambitions without limitations, asserting that gender should not constrain their dreams.Furthermore, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed the importance of involving boys and men in the pursuit of gender equality. She highlighted that a just society requires raising boys who respect and support the rights and aspirations of women and girls. She concluded by urging collective efforts to build a Namibia where equality, opportunity, and justice are accessible to all women and girls.