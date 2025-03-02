Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund Secure Victories in Bundesliga Matches



Berlin: In a series of competitive matches in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, several teams faced significant defeats on their home grounds. Eintracht Frankfurt suffered a heavy loss against Bayer Leverkusen, finishing the match with a 4-1 defeat.

According to Namibia Press Agency, other notable results included RB Leipzig’s 2-1 loss to Mainz and Heidenheim’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Moenchengladbach. Werder Bremen also faced a setback, losing 2-1 to Wolfsburg.

In additional matches, Bochum was narrowly defeated by Hoffenheim with a score of 1-0. St Pauli concluded the day’s matches with a 2-0 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga action continues on Sunday with Union Berlin set to face Holstein Kiel, and Augsburg going head-to-head with Freiburg.