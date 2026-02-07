BeFree Campus Receives Back to School Stationery Packs

Windhoek: Members of the #BeFree Campus are set to benefit from a generous donation of back-to-school stationery packs aimed at supporting their educational endeavors. The initiative seeks to support individuals who are participating in various programs, consulting with mental health professionals, or attending educational consultations at the campus clinic. The distribution aims to promote commitment, hard work, and discipline among the recipients, as emphasized by the campus spokesperson, Emvula.According to Namibia Press Agency, the donation was facilitated by PPS, with the organization's Head of Operations, Communications, and Marketing, Carline Butler, expressing that the gesture was motivated by a desire to strengthen ties with the community. Butler highlighted that PPS is proud to sponsor this initiative, which aims to foster community relationships and ensure equitable access to educational opportunities for children.The impact of this donation was further underscored by Januarie, who thanked the donors for their generosity. He noted that the support helps open doors for young people to pursue their academic goals and dreams, reinforcing the belief in the potential of the members and the future.