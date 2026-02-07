JCtrans 2026 Africa Regional Conference Positions Morocco as a Strategic Gateway for Global Logistics Expansion

2026 JCtrans Africa Regional Conference

SHANGHAI, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From March 5 to 6, 2026, the 2026 Africa Regional Conference, hosted by JCtrans, will be held at the Hyatt Regency Casablanca in Casablanca, Morocco. The conference represents a strategic opportunity for enterprises to systematically unlock Morocco’s hub value and connect directly with high-quality global partners.

As global supply chains shift toward resilience, Morocco is emerging as a strategic logistics hub, supported by its free trade network with 55 countries.

Morocco’s Growing Strategic Role in Global Logistics

Zero Tariffs and a “Green Channel” into European and American Markets

Morocco’s free trade agreements with 55 countries enable nearly 70% of its trade with Europe to enjoy zero-tariff treatment, providing enterprises with cost-efficient access to European and American markets. A Strategic Launchpad for Global Expansion

Tangier Tech City has become a benchmark for China–Africa industrial capacity cooperation, supported by coordinated policies, integrated infrastructure, and streamlined customs clearance. Modern Infrastructure with Europe-Comparable Logistics Efficiency

Home to the Port of Tangier Med, North Africa’s largest container port with annual throughput exceeding 9 million TEUs, Morocco enables sea-rail-road intermodal transport and serves as a cross-regional distribution hub.

Morocco’s hub value has been validated by global industries: automotive leaders such as Renault and Peugeot have established manufacturing bases, driving automotive exports beyond USD 15.7 billion; the textile sector, benefiting from zero tariffs to the EU, has become Africa’s largest apparel supplier to Europe; agriculture, renewable energy, and other sectors are also attracting increasing global investment.

Four Core Values Delivered to Logistics Enterprises by This Conference

Value One: From “Awareness” to “Mastery” — Policy Insights Combined with On-Site Visits

Value Two: From “General Networking” to “Precise Matching” — One-on-One Meetings

Value Three: Building Deep Trust in Premium Business Settings

Value Four: Beyond “A Single Conference” — A Platform for Continuous Exposure

[Conference Information]

Date: March 5–6, 2026

Venue: Hyatt Regency Casablanca, Casablanca, Morocco

JCtrans — A Trusted International Logistics Transaction Platform

As an international logistics transaction platform, JCtrans has established diversified connection channels including Global Conferences, co-exhibitions, and JCtrans Club initiatives, facilitating over 150,000 rounds of Accurate Matching. The Africa Regional Conference continues this execution-driven approach—focused on results, not formality—committed to ensuring every participating enterprise leaves with a concrete partner list and viable cooperation solutions.

Company: JCtrans Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Oliver Liu

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.jctrans.com

Photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd62fca9-36e9-46bc-b539-1298d876cc16

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9650706