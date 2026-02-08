Julinho Athletic Out of Relegation Zone After Rundu Derby Victory

Rundu: Rundu-based Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL) side Julinho Athletic climbed out of the relegation zone after securing maximum points against arch-rivals Rundu Chiefs in Saturday's Rundu derby.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Round 16 of the NPFL resumed over the weekend, with Julinho facing their travelling partners in a high-stakes local encounter. Julinho produced a composed performance to claim a 2-0 victory, a result that significantly boosted their survival hopes.

Having endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 season, Julinho found themselves rooted to the bottom of the table after 14 matches, managing just one win, five draws and eight defeats for a total of eight points. However, back-to-back victories over the past two weekends have seen the Rundu outfit collect six points and move up to 13th place on the log with 14 points.

Julinho is now level on points with Rundu Chiefs and Life Fighters. Chiefs were pushed back into the relegation zone following Saturday's defeat, while Life Fighters lost 1-0 in the Otjiwarongo derby against Mighty Gunners. The Gunners are currently second on the standings with 30 points, level with Chula Chula, who have a game in hand against KK Palace.

Julinho's win also compounded the struggles of Katutura-based Tigers, the league's longest-serving Premier League side, who now sit at the foot of the table with 12 points from 15 matches.

Elsewhere, African Stars moved to the top of the NPFL standings after a convincing 2-0 win over Khomas NamPol. FC Ongos and UNAM retained fourth and fifth places respectively after playing to a goalless draw at the UNAM Stadium.

At the coast, Blue Waters' difficult season continued as they once again dropped points in the Walvis Bay derby, going down 3-2 to Eleven Arrows. The victory lifted Arrows to sixth place with 23 points, while Blue Waters remained eighth on 20 points.

Okahandja United also enjoyed a rare positive result, claiming a 3-1 win over Bucs Buccaneers to move up to 11th place on 16 points. Buccaneers slipped to 10th with 19 points, while Khomas NamPol, following their loss to African Stars, are ninth on the table, also on 19 points.

KK Palace sits seventh with 21 points and is yet to face Chula Chula, while Young African, who have played only 14 matches so far this season, occupy 12th place with 16 points.