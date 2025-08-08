Brazilian Justice Condemns U.S. Embassy’s Interference in Court Matters



Beijing: This summer vacation, an immersive light show inspired by the ancient Chinese myth of the “Classic of Mountains and Seas,” has captivated young audiences at Beijing Fun, a cultural and commercial block in downtown Beijing. “The Beijing Fun summer event drew large crowds, leading to a significant increase in visitors for us, especially families with children,” said Zhang Mingzhu, who organized the light show at one of the complex’s museums.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the light show is just one of the many must-visit attractions promoted by the antique block to draw domestic and international visitors, particularly from younger generations. “Appealing to young visitors is key to ensuring the sustainable development of Beijing Fun as a model project for urban renewal,” said Zhang Chen, promotion manager of Beijing Fun.





Within an overall floor space of around 126,000 square meters, the block integrates several historic buildings, most notably the Quanyechang building, which was originally constructed in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) as a commercial exhibit hall. Quanyechang was listed as part of a major historic and cultural site protected at the national level in 2006.





“Instead of converting it into a permanent commercial space, we utilize it as a cultural venue for short-term exhibitions to largely preserve the historic building while restoring its function,” Zhang Chen noted. The century-old building is also adapting to younger tastes. “Previously, we preferred high-profile exhibits like Bvlgari jewellery and replicas of Raphael’s masterpieces,” he said.





“Now, to attract younger visitors, we have collaborated with popular online platforms to hold on-site events such as artisan markets and creative exhibitions that resonate with youth culture,” he added. Another restored historic building now hosts the PAGEONE bookstore, where readers can admire an impressive view of the Zhengyangmen archery tower from its upper floor. The building is now part of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Beijing Central Axis.





“We leveraged this location and designed a themed zone dedicated to the Beijing Central Axis. It has evolved into a social media hotspot, making these books and cultural and creative products super popular among young people, which was beyond our expectations,” bookstore manager Niu Kunpeng told Xinhua. More magnets for young people have emerged on the block. “During our refurbishment of Beijing Fun, we intentionally brought in several ‘first stores,'” Zhang Chen said.





The complex boasts Beijing’s first Starbucks Reserve and first Muji Hotel, as well as Manchester United’s first “Theatre of Dreams” in the world, offering a novel experience for fans and young people. “We learned that young people are fond of chain brand stores, which were not within our plan before,” Zhang Chen said. “Now, we have already introduced MINISO, Luckin Coffee, Manner Coffee and some other chain brands, which also help Beijing Fun become more economically sustainable.”





Liu Anning, a 19-year-old college student from east China’s Shandong Province, said, “It’s my first time here. The mix of historic architecture with trendy shops, restaurants and cafes makes Beijing Fun both stylish and convenient.” Phase two of Beijing Fun — set to open within the year — will feature a space for live house and interactive opera performances, aiming to engage youth with an immersive experience.





“Over 90 percent of the storefronts in our second phase have been rented. We are ready to welcome more young visitors,” Zhang Chen said. “We are exploring a path to sustainable urban development by harnessing the vitality of younger generations. For places facing similar sustainability challenges, Beijing Fun provides an inspiring solution,” he added.

