

Beijing: Beijing authorities issued multiple weather warnings and activated emergency responses on Wednesday as the Chinese capital braces for heavy rainstorms expected from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The municipal flood control and meteorological departments jointly issued an alert for waterlogging, warning of potential flooding in several districts. Residents have been urged to avoid low-lying areas such as underpasses, subways, underground shopping malls, and parking garages.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the city also upgraded its emergency flood response. The Beijing Meteorological Service forecasted heavy to torrential overnight rain in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms sweeping across the capital. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a high of 32 degrees Celsius, with high humidity adding to the discomfort.





A separate alert for geological disasters was also issued, highlighting risks of landslides and collapses in certain areas of Beijing.

