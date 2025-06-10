Prominent U.S. Economist Calls for Greater Dialogue Between West and Global Communities

Bitget Anti-Scam Report Shows AI-Related Scams Drive $4.6B in Crypto Losses in 2024

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its 2025 Anti-Scam Research Report in partnership with blockchain security firms SlowMist and Elliptic. The report reveals that global crypto scam losses surged to $4.6 billion in 2024, with deepfake technology and social engineering emerging as the dominant tactics behind high-value thefts. The publication marks the official launch of Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month, a month-long initiative dedicated to security education and ecosystem-wide awareness.

The report highlights how AI-powered scams have moved beyond phishing emails to include fake Zoom calls, synthetic videos of public figures, and Trojan-laced job offers. Among its key findings, the report identifies three primary scam categories—deepfake impersonation, social engineering schemes, and Ponzi-style projects cloaked in DeFi or NFT branding—as the leading causes of user loss. It also outlines how stolen funds are funneled through cross-chain bridges and obfuscation tools before reaching mixers or exchanges, complicating enforcement and recovery efforts.

Additional insights include case studies from major scam incidents in Hong Kong, the rising use of Telegram and X (Twitter) comment sections as phishing entry points, and the continued growth of professionally run fraud rings operating across borders.

“The biggest threat to crypto today isn’t volatility—it’s deception. That’s why Bitget has designated the entire month of June as Anti-Scam Month—an initiative to elevate industry standards and user awareness. This report is the flagship release within that effort. AI has made scams faster, cheaper, and harder to detect. At Bitget, we believe fighting back requires both technological rigor and ecosystem-wide collaboration. Our goal is to help users trade smarter, not just faster,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The report also details how Bitget’s Anti-Scam Hub, innovative detection systems, and a $500M+ Protection Fund are being actively deployed to mitigate user risks. SlowMist provided detailed forensic insights into scam tactics, ranging from address poisoning to job offer Trojans, while Elliptic examined the laundering patterns of stolen cryptocurrency through cross-chain bridges and mixer platforms.

“Criminals are constantly evolving their methods of attack, using AI and finding new ways to scale their activities. This means that reciprocally, we are also working to scale our technology and blockchain capabilities to track and identify the new methods criminals are using. Our work with Bitget reflects a shared urgency to expose these evolving threats and give users the tools to protect themselves,” said Arda Akartuna, Lead Crypto Threat Researcher, Elliptic, APAC.

“This report reflects the real-world patterns we’re seeing on-chain every day. From phishing rings to fake staking dApps, the tactics may change—but the psychology is always the same. Users must be informed, skeptical, and security-minded at all times,” said Lisa, Security Operations Lead, SlowMist.

The report closes with actionable recommendations for both users and institutions, including scam red flag indicators and best practices for avoiding common traps in DeFi, NFT, and Web3 environments.

For the full report, please visit here .

