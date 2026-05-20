Bitget Brings Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Yield to All Users with USDGO, Offering Up to 4.3% APR

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched USDGO, GO Uncapped, a passive earning initiative that allows users to earn up to 4.3% APR simply by holding USDGO in their spot or futures account on the platform, with no staking, no lock-up periods, no manual subscription, and no additional operations required. The holding calculation period runs from May 18, 2026, 4:00 PM (UTC) to June 15, 2026, 4:00 PM (UTC), with rewards distributed daily.

Stablecoins have become one of the most widely held and traded asset classes in crypto, with the total stablecoin market cap reaching an all-time high of $321 billion in April 2026, yet for most users they remain idle, parked between trades and generating nothing. As stablecoins mature into a recognized layer of global financial infrastructure, the expectation is shifting, where holding should not mean forgoing yield. The campaign is Bitget’s direct response to that shift, turning stablecoin ownership into a more seamless and accessible earning experience for everyday users.

The yield program is built around simplicity. Users who hold USDGO in an eligible spot or futures account automatically activate yield generation from the start of the calculation period. Rewards are distributed daily, and earnings scale with VIP level. Users at the base tier receive a minimum of 3.75% APR, while higher VIP participants earn as much as 4.3% APR. There is no cap on eligible holdings, meaning users at every scale, from retail participants to high-net-worth users, could put the full weight of their balance to work without constraint.

USDGO is a compliance-focused stablecoin issued by Anchorage Digital Bank and operated and distributed by OSL Group. Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by high-quality liquid assets, it is built with a regulatory framework designed for institutional-grade use cases.

Bitget Brings Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Yield to All Users with USDGO, Offering Up to 4.3% APR

“Stablecoins have always been the most underutilized asset in a trader’s portfolio,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “USDGO, GO Uncapped challenges this equation. We’re giving every user on Bitget a direct and frictionless path to earning on the assets they already hold. This is what the Universal Exchange is built to deliver: financial tools that work harder for users, without asking more of them.”

Users can continue trading, use USDGO as futures margin where applicable, and still earn throughout the campaign period. For those looking to get started, USDGO is available directly via spot trading or through Bitget’s Convert feature, making it straightforward to swap existing assets into USDGO in seconds.

USDGO, GO Uncapped reflects Bitget’s broader commitment to making every asset more accessible and more efficient under a single, unified trading environment. As the UEX vision continues to take shape across crypto, tokenized stocks, commodities, and FX, integrating yield directly into stablecoin holding is a natural next step, positioning the platform as the world’s dominant liquidity and distribution hub for global asset trading.

For more information, please visit here to learn more about the campaign and here about USDGO.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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