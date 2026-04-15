Bitget Launches Broker Max Check Program With Upto 12,000 USDT for New Brokers

Bitget Launches Broker Max Check Program

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today launched Broker Max Check Program, a new incentive campaign for brokers joining from April 1, 2026. The program offers upto 12,000 USDT in additional rewards on top of standard commissions, based on trading volume generated within the first 60 days after onboarding.

The broker market remains largely commission-led, with differentiation limited across tiers. Bitget’s program introduces a separate reward layer tied to early trading activity, giving newly onboarded brokers an additional earnings path during their first two months.

Eligible brokers unlock tiered rewards by reaching defined trading volume thresholds during the campaign period. The structure focuses on the first 60 days, a period that typically determines activation speed and client conversation. Alongside commissions, participants receive access to Bitget’s broker portal, dedicated operational support, and platform infrastructure used for account growth and client management.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, said, “The first weeks after onboarding usually determine how quickly a broker can build volume and establish client activity. A structured reward model during that period improves earning visibility and creates a stronger starting point for long-term expansion. As Bitget continues to grow its broker network globally, this program is designed to ensure that new partners have the clearest possible path to sustainable growth from day one.

The program runs under the theme “Join the best, Earn the Max,” reflecting Bitget’s approach to broker acquisition through structured, performance driven incentives that go beyond commissions alone.

The Broker Max Checker Program is available through Bitget’s broker portal here and can you learn more about it here .

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b7c93bf-c17f-401b-bc26-10149b57ec02

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001175919