Tesla to Establish First Grid-Side Energy Storage Facility in Shanghai

Bitget Onboards on India’s I4C’s Sahyog Portal to Support Local Law Enforcement

NEW DELHI, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has officially onboarded onto India’s Sahyog portal, a key interface under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) framework. The portal facilitates direct and structured communication between law enforcement agencies and digital service providers. This development marks an important step in enhancing cooperation between virtual asset platforms and Indian authorities engaged in cybercrime investigations.

The Sahyog portal serves as a centralized system that allows law enforcement to submit legal requests for data disclosure in accordance with Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act. These provisions enable Indian authorities to seek access to digital evidence, user data, and transaction records from service providers in connection with active investigations. Bitget’s integration ensures that future requests can be managed through an established, secure, and legally compliant channel.

Global exchanges are being actively onboarded onto the Sahyog system to improve investigative capabilities and reduce procedural delays. Alongside Bitget, other major global platforms have also been onboarded onto the Sahyog system in furtherance of the system’s robustness. The main aim is to provide investigators with aggregated access to essential data that supports timely enforcement actions in cases involving virtual assets.

Bitget has taken multiple steps in recent months to align with regional compliance frameworks across key jurisdictions, with India representing a particularly strategic market. Participation in official law enforcement portals is a good example of Bitget’s proactive stance in aligning operations with local regulatory expectations. It aligns with the exchange’s broader aim to assist in creating a transparent and accountable environment for digital asset trading, particularly as authorities globally increase scrutiny of crypto transactions.

“Operating responsibly in all jurisdictions remains a priority for Bitget. India’s regulatory and enforcement landscape around digital assets is evolving quickly, and aligning with initiatives like Sahyog highlights a practical step forward. Bitget will continue to engage constructively with local regulators to ensure that our systems deliver the legal and technical requirements to support such agencies,” said Hon NG, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget.

As the global digital asset sector expands, increased engagement between crypto service providers and governments has become important to operate sustainably. Integration into frameworks such as Sahyog allows exchanges like Bitget to deliver timely and structured responses to legal requests, reducing friction in cross-border cooperation and ensuring that law enforcement agencies have access to the tools necessary for digital evidence collection.

India’s growing emphasis on formalizing its approach to virtual assets has brought renewed focus on the role of foreign exchanges operating within its borders. Compliance with data disclosure provisions and participation in platforms like Sahyog are expected to play an important role in defining the future relationship between crypto firms and national authorities. Bitget’s onboarding adds to the growing list of global entities now accessible via Sahyog, signaling the broader direction of increased regulatory coordination across the industry.

