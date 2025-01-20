Black Africa Mourns Founding President Goagoseb



Windhoek: Black Africa Football Club (BA) is mourning the death of its founding president, Joseph Mihe Goagoseb, who passed away last week. Goagoseb died in Windhoek on 15 January 2025 at the age of 88.

According to Namibia Press Agency, BA’s executive secretary, Anton van Wyk, expressed that the late Goagoseb leaves behind a significant legacy in Namibian football and beyond. Van Wyk described Goagoseb as a visionary leader who fostered a sense of community and pride among players and supporters. His passion for football inspired many young athletes to pursue the sport and contributed to its growth in Namibia.

Van Wyk emphasized that Goagoseb’s drive for excellence is reflected in the achievements of the team. He encouraged players to perform at their best and promoted a culture of hard work and discipline. Goagoseb’s role in founding the club in 1964, during a challenging historical period in Namibia, demonstrated his pioneering spirit and commitment to giving local talent the opportunity to shine.

ermore, Goagoseb played a significant role in uplifting and uniting the community, highlighting the social impact sports have in the country. As a prominent figure in Namibian football, he contributed to the cultural identity of the nation, bringing people together through their shared passion for sport. His journey in establishing and nurturing a football club reflects resilience, facing challenges, and perseverance to achieve his goals.

Van Wyk noted that Goagoseb’s impact will be felt for generations, portraying him as a dedicated leader and advocate for football in Namibia. In addition to his involvement in football, Goagoseb was a caretaker at Centaurus High School for 35 years and worked as a carpenter.

His daughter, Hilary Goagoses, confirmed that her father will be buried on 01 February 2025 at the Old Location Cemetery in Windhoek. The late Goagoseb is survived by 10 children and 15 grandchildren.