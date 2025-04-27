DARES Forum Unites Over 300 Energy Experts in Abuja



Maiduguri: Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has urged the Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA) to invest heavily in groundwater irrigated farming to boost food security and economic activities. Zulum made the appeal while receiving the newly constituted CBDA Board, led by its Chairman, Prof. Abdu Dauda Biu, on a courtesy visit to Maiduguri.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the governor highlighted the agricultural potential along Lake Chad’s shores, naming Kirenowa, Marte, Gamborun Ngala, and Baga as areas blessed with groundwater and arable land. Zulum emphasized the importance of not relying solely on surface water, pointing out the significant groundwater resources in the region. A fact-finding team sent to Gamborun Ngala confirmed the availability of substantial groundwater, which is ideal for irrigation farming.





The governor disclosed that the state government had committed about ?2 billion to cultivate 1,000 hectares of farmland using a solar-powered irrigation system in Baga. An additional ?1.5 billion was allocated for similar projects in Gamborun Ngala and Marte, which are nearing completion. As part of efforts to revitalize the South Chad Irrigation Scheme, the state is currently cultivating 1,000 hectares of land under the Baga Polder Irrigation Project, and developing 200,000 hectares each at the Gamboru Pump House and Gamboru Ladari solar-powered irrigation system.





Zulum also revealed the drilling of about 3,000 tube wells in Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area, enabling farming along a 16-kilometre stretch. He pledged continued collaboration with the CBDA to expand agricultural activities in Ngala, Damasak, and New Marte, supporting returnees and sustainable food production. The governor reaffirmed his commitment to reviving the Chad Basin’s Kirenowa pumping station and disclosed efforts to establish a military battalion in the area to safeguard it.





Earlier, CBDA Board Chairman, Biu, and Managing Director, Alh. Tijjani Tumsa, noted that the board was constituted on Dec. 13, 2024. They recounted inspections of key facilities under their jurisdiction, including the Alau Dam, and commended Zulum for his interventions in the authority’s management. The CBDA leadership pledged collaboration with the state government on irrigation, livestock rearing, and fishing, and sought Zulum’s support for completing the Alau Dam rehabilitation.

