Brazilian Justice Condemns U.S. Embassy’s Interference in Court Matters



Brasilia: Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Flavio Dino criticized the U.S. embassy here for saying it would “monitor” the work of a judge. His remarks referred to a statement of the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia warning allies of Justice Alexandre de Moraes — sanctioned under the U.S. Magnitsky Act in July — against supporting his actions, adding, “We are monitoring the situation closely.”

According to Namibia Press Agency, Justice Dino emphasized that it is not within the duties of any foreign embassy to “warn” or “monitor” the actions of a justice of the Supreme Federal Court or any other Brazilian court, as per international law. Dino expressed his views on Facebook, highlighting the importance of respecting national sovereignty and the boundaries of diplomatic conduct.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes was sanctioned by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for alleged abuses of authority, including suppressing free speech and human rights violations. Moraes is overseeing a high-profile criminal case involving form

er Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who faces charges related to a scheme to overturn Brazil’s 2022 elections.

Justice Dino called for moderation and good manners in diplomacy, expressing hope that dialogue and friendly relations between Brazil and the United States, long-time partners in trade, culture, and institutions, will prevail. He stressed that such an approach would be beneficial for all parties involved.

In response to the situation, Brazil’s Foreign Ministry took diplomatic action by summoning U.S. Charge d’Affaires Gabriel Escobar to formally protest and seek an explanation regarding the U.S. Embassy’s comments and actions.