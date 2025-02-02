Bus Overturns in Central Iran Injuring 54 People



Semnan: Fifty-four people were injured early Sunday after a bus overturned on an intercity road in Iran’s central province of Semnan, the official news agency IRNA reported. The accident took place on the road from Sorkheh County to the provincial capital Semnan at 4:45 a.m. local time (0115 GMT).

According to Namibia Press Agency, Karen Yahyaei, spokesperson for Semnan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, stated that 10 ambulances and one ambulance bus were dispatched to transport the injured to a hospital in Semnan. Yahyaei highlighted the prompt response of medical services in managing the situation.

Semnan’s Traffic Police Chief, Mousa Bozorgi, remarked that the bus had veered off the road because of the driver’s drowsiness. An investigation is currently underway to confirm the cause of the accident, with authorities examining all potential factors involved in the incident.