

Beijing: Beyond festive foods and goods, during the ongoing Spring Festival holiday, people in China can also immerse themselves in delightful experiences featuring more cultural elements.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the holiday film lineup may leave Chinese moviegoers spoiled for choice, with six domestic movies debuting during the period. These films cover a wide range of genres, including Chinese mythology, comedy, fantasy, animation, and drama.

Statistics show that China’s daily box office hit an impressive record of over 1.8 billion yuan (about 249 million U.S. dollars) in earnings on Wednesday. The total holiday box office so far has topped 5 billion yuan. “Ne Zha 2,” a sequel to the 2019 animated blockbuster “Ne Zha,” leads the charts with total box office revenue of over 1.9 billion yuan as of Saturday morning.

The second and third highest-grossing films on the leaderboard are “Detective Chinatown 1900,” the newest installment of the “Detective Chinatown” franchise that debuted in 2015, and

“Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force,” the second episode of the Chinese myth trilogy. Xu Yiwei, a resident in the city of Hohhot, north China’s Inner Mongolia, shared that the box office during this year’s Spring Festival looks more prosperous than in previous years.

For those who prefer to enjoy entertainment from the comfort of their homes, the annual Spring Festival gala on Chinese New Year’s Eve offers a significant cultural experience. The gala, featuring intangible cultural heritage content, garnered 16.8 billion views across all media platforms. This year, the 2025 gala featured its first-ever accessible broadcast for visually and hearing-impaired audiences, with sign language performers and audio programs providing narratives and background interpretations.

Chinese museums and cultural facilities provide additional options for an engaging and educational festival. The Natural History Museum of China has launched a special exhibition featuring snake-themed cultural relics to celebrate the Year of t

he Snake. This exhibition explores the development and evolution of zodiac culture and offers a comprehensive display of the symbolism of snakes in traditional Chinese culture.

The 3,300-year-old Yin Ruins, confirmed as the capital site of the late Shang Dynasty, is also highlighted in the “Creation of the Gods” series. Anyang City in central China’s Henan Province has taken advantage of the latest movie’s release to promote the culture of this ancient period with a series of activities. Anyang resident Lyu Tianyu remarked on the rejuvenated appeal of traditional classics, describing this Spring Festival as extraordinary.