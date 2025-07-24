Nine Chinese Cities Recognized as International Wetland Cities at COP15



Windhoek: It was a thrilling occasion at the Young African Football Club (FC) when the Namibia Football Association (NFA) officially granted a Confederation of African Football (CAF) license to the club to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup set for 19 to 21 September 2025.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the CAF license allows clubs to participate in CAF interclub competitions, including the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup. This licensing system ensures clubs meet minimum standards in areas such as sporting infrastructure and compliance with financial, sporting, legal, administrative, and infrastructure criteria.





Speaking to Nampa, Young African FC manager Maleagi Ngarizemo said the CAF license is one of the club’s achievements towards their participation in the competition. “This is a historic milestone for our club, and we could not have achieved it without your unwavering support, passion, and dedication. It is an honour and a responsibility for the Omaheke-based team to represent Namibia on the continental stage,” Ngarizemo said.





The Premier League outfit is already working hard to compete against the best teams in Africa and is looking forward to showcasing their talent, determination, and the spirit of Namibian football on the platform. The manager further urged the team’s supporters to rally behind it and stay tuned for updates, including fixtures, match details, and ways they can support the team on their journey.





Young African FC qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing second in the league behind Champions African Stars in the just-ended 2024/25 season.

