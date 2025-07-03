China’s Transport Connectivity Enhances Trade Among SCO Members



Siem reap: Cambodia has witnessed a notable increase in Chinese tourists visiting the renowned Angkor Archaeological Park during the first half of 2025, as reported by an official statement on Thursday. The state-owned Angkor Enterprise’s report indicated that 47,571 Chinese tourists explored the UNESCO-listed world heritage site from January to June, marking a 25% uptick compared to the same timeframe in the previous year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, China ranks as the fourth largest source of international visitors to Angkor, following the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. The report highlighted that a total of 567,673 international visitors from 171 countries and regions toured the historic park during the first six months of the year, generating 26.3 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales.





Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, noted that 2025, designated as the Cambodia-China Tourism Year, is expected to see a further increase in Chinese tourist arrivals at Angkor Archaeological Park. He attributed this potential rise to strengthened bilateral cooperation, promotional initiatives, and improved accessibility through direct flights and group tour packages, as reported by Xinhua.





Situated in the northwest Siem Reap province, the 401-square-kilometer Angkor Archaeological Park, Cambodia’s premier tourist attraction, boasts 91 ancient temples constructed between the ninth and 13th centuries.

