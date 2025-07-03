China’s Transport Connectivity Enhances Trade Among SCO Members

Hot News :

Chinese Stock Markets See Modest Gains on Thursday

Windhoek: Chinese stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rising 0.18 percent to reach 3,461.15 points. Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Component Index saw a more significant increase of 1.17 percent, closing at 10,534.58 points.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the combined turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen indices amounted to 1.31 trillion yuan (approximately 183.16 billion U.S. dollars), reflecting a decrease from the previous trading day’s turnover of 1.38 trillion yuan. The bio-medicine, printing, and packaging sectors experienced the most gains, while the papermaking and oil industries faced declines.



The ChiNext Index, known for tracking China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, rose by 1.9 percent, closing at 2,164.09 points on Thursday.

