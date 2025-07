Shenzhen: The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises, experienced a significant rise, gaining 1.9 percent to close at 2,164.09 points on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ChiNext Index, along with the Shenzhen Component Index and other indices, serves as a barometer for the performance of stocks listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The increase in the index highlights a positive trend for growth enterprises within the region.