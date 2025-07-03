China’s Transport Connectivity Enhances Trade Among SCO Members



Windhoek: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday officially opened the regional governors’ induction workshop in Windhoek. The workshop follows the conclusion of all 14 regional governor appointments and aims to equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to deliver on national priorities.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Head of State reminded the governors that the appointments – including the first seven appointed in March this year – mark a new chapter. ‘It is not business as usual. I therefore urge you to take this induction workshop seriously, as it equips you with the knowledge required to deliver on the promises we have made to the Namibian people,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah said.





She underscored her leadership vision, anchored on five pillars: pragmatism, accountability, integrity, meritocracy, and inclusivity. ‘This induction offers you a comprehensive overview of the functioning of Government and your responsibilities therein. It assists in developing strategies to optimise the organisational structure for regional governors and to cultivate a strong work ethic,’ she emphasised.





Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed that governors represent the interests of the president and central government and are expected to conduct themselves with integrity in line with their appointment terms. ‘As president, I am entrusted with representing the collective interests of all Namibians. It is my responsibility to ensure we deliver on the commitments of the 2024 Swapo Party Manifesto and its implementation plan, which informs the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) to be launched this month,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah stated.





She called for unity and collaboration with regional councils, local authorities, traditional and church leaders, business leaders, and youth. ‘Promote the spirit of ‘One Namibia, One Nation’ and unity of purpose. When our communities are united, our country is strengthened,’ she said.





Governors are to report regularly through Senior Presidential Advisor Christine ||Hoebes, to ensure coordination and accountability. ‘Our people expect results. Let us set a new standard for governance and service delivery. Working together, I am confident we will deliver the services our people deserve,’ Nandi-Ndaitwah concluded.

