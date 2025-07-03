

Beijing: A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Thursday patrolled the territorial waters of China’s Diaoyu Dao. The CCG’s presence in the area is part of routine operations to assert China’s claims over the region.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the patrol was carried out to safeguard China’s rights in accordance with the law, as stated by the CCG in an official statement. The Diaoyu Dao, known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan, has long been a point of contention between China and Japan, with both countries claiming sovereignty over the area.





The CCG emphasized the importance of these patrols in maintaining China’s territorial integrity and ensuring the security of its maritime interests. The patrols are part of broader efforts by the Chinese government to reinforce its stance on the ownership of the Diaoyu Dao amidst ongoing disputes with surrounding nations.

