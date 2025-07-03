China’s Transport Connectivity Enhances Trade Among SCO Members



Nkurenkuru: The organisers of the Nkurenkuru Expo are optimistic about record attendance for this year’s event following a well-attended official opening on Wednesday. Angelius Liveve, chairperson of the Nkurenkuru Expo, noted a significant increase in the number of stalls, rising from 126 last year to 137 this year.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Liveve emphasized the success of the event through the full capacity attendance at the opening ceremony. Efforts to expand the expo’s reach included the organising committee’s visits to towns like Ndivundu and Rundu to attract more exhibitors.





Liveve addressed previous concerns about lighting and organisation, stating that the committee had resolved technical challenges, particularly electricity issues that had caused disruptions in the past. He highlighted the expo’s goal to foster not just trade but also learning and collaboration among businesses.





The expo serves as a platform for businesses to share challenges and learn from each other’s experiences, aiming for mutual growth. Liveve expressed that this year’s expo promises to be significant for local businesses seeking expansion and knowledge sharing.





Business owner CJ Hangulla participated in a recent product showcase, offering insights into their range of health and wellness products. Despite challenges like limited foot traffic and concurrent events such as the expo in Ondangwa, Hangulla remains hopeful about the potential benefits.





The Nkurenkuru Expo will continue until Sunday, with exhibitors like Hangulla looking to broaden their customer base.

