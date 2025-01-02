Hot News :

Cambodia’s Central Bank Issues Alert Over Counterfeit U.S. Dollar Bills

PHNOM PENH: The National Bank of Cambodia has urged the public to remain vigilant following reports of counterfeit U.S. dollar banknotes in circulation. The bank’s notice, signed by its director general of Banking Supervision, Kith Sovannarith, emphasized the need for increased scrutiny of banknotes to prevent further dissemination of fake currency.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the notice, made public on Thursday, outlined measures to combat the spread of counterfeit dollars, which have reportedly been circulating within Cambodia. At the request of the U.S. Secret Service, the National Bank of Cambodia has authorized financial institutions to confiscate counterfeit bills from customers without compensation. These confiscated notes are to be forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service for further investigation.



Sovannarith further mandated that banks and financial institutions report the identities of customers found circulating counterfeit dollars to the National Bank of Cambodia. The public is advised to carefully inspect U.S. dollar banknotes before accepting them to avoid falling victim to counterfeit schemes.

