Namibia Celebrates Cuban Revolution Anniversary, Urges End to U.S. Sanctions



WINDHOEK: The 66th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution was celebrated in Namibia, where President Nangolo Mbumba called for an end to U.S. sanctions against Cuba. In a congratulatory message to Cuban President Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Mbumba highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, forged during Namibia’s struggle for independence.

According to Namibia Press Agency, President Mbumba emphasized the importance of the Cuban Revolution to both Cuba and Namibia. He noted the strong bond of friendship between the nations, crediting the late Fidel Castro for sending Cuban fighters to support Namibian and Angolan forces during their fight for independence. Mbumba also recalled his visit to Cuba, where he received the Order of José Marti, a national honor previously awarded to Namibia’s Founding President Sam Nujoma and the late Dr. Hage Geingob.

In his message, Mbumba extended well-wishes to President Bermudez, affirming Namibia’s support for Cuba. This support includes condemning the economic sanctio

ns imposed by the United States on Cuba for over six decades. The call for an end to these sanctions was echoed in a recent march in Cuba, led by President Bermudez and former President Raul Castro, urging the U.S. to lift the blockade and remove Cuba from the list of states sponsoring terrorism.

During the march, President Bermudez criticized the blockade’s detrimental effects on Cuba’s access to essential goods and services. Global leaders have also called on U.S. President Joe Biden to reconsider Cuba’s designation on the terrorism sponsor list.