Capricorn Private Wealth and Bank Windhoek Strengthen Leadership with Key Appointments

Windhoek: Capricorn Private Wealth and Bank Windhoek announced on Wednesday the appointment of two senior executives dedicated to enhancing leadership, strategic communication, and client-focused services.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Capricorn Private Wealth has named Elize Smith as its new Head, effective May 1, 2026. Smith brings over 35 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Her career began at Standard Bank Namibia, where she held several leadership roles, including the first Business Banking Manager for the Coastal Area and later as Branch Manager of the Swakopmund Branch. She also served as Financial Manager at Siemens South Africa before joining Bank Windhoek as an account executive.

Leon Koch, Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer of Business Banking and Acting Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, stated that Smith's appointment underscores the institution's dedication to enhancing its private wealth services. Smith will oversee strategic growth initiatives, profitability, and client experience, reinforcing Capricorn Private Wealth's position in the private wealth banking sector. She has completed Management Development and Senior Management Development programs at the University of Stellenbosch and has received several Chief Executive Officer Awards for leadership and performance.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek has appointed Bronwyn Moody as its Head of Strategic Communication and Social Impact, effective immediately. The role encompasses strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, corporate social responsibility, sponsorships, and events. With 17 years of experience in strategic communication, public relations, and corporate social responsibility within Capricorn Group and Bank Windhoek, Moody is well-prepared for her new role.

Moody's prior experience includes providing strategic communication support to Capricorn Group entities such as Bank Gaborone in Botswana, Cavmont Bank in Zambia, and Nam-mic Financial Services. At Bank Windhoek, she managed the corporate social responsibility portfolio and coordinated both internal and external communication, sponsorships, and stakeholder engagement. She recently held the position of Acting Head of Strategic Communication. Moody holds a Bachelor of Communications degree from the Namibia University of Science and Technology and has completed several professional development programs, including the Management Development Programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek's Executive Officer for Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, emphasized that Moody's appointment aligns with the bank's focus on integrated communication and purpose-driven impact.