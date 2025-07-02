Internacional Pursues Signing of Uruguayan Midfielder Rodriguez



Yangpu: China’s first batch of green methanol, produced from urban waste, has been successfully refueled into a conventional diesel vessel at Yangpu Port in the island province of Hainan. This event marks a significant milestone in the nation’s green shipping industry.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the green methanol was developed by China BlueChemical Ltd. (China BlueChem), a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation. The production process utilized biogas derived from the fermentation of urban kitchen waste, animal manure, and other organic wastes.





The injection involved 200 tonnes of green methanol, which is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 325 tonnes. This reduction is equivalent to the carbon sink effect of planting over 19,000 trees, highlighting the environmental benefits of transitioning to greener fuels.





Wu Hongsheng, head of China BlueChem’s green methanol working group, emphasized that this successful refueling is a crucial step toward transitioning China’s shipping industry from traditional fuels to more sustainable energy sources.

