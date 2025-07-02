Internacional Pursues Signing of Uruguayan Midfielder Rodriguez



New jersey: Serhou Guirassy scored two first-half goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals. German Berterame pulled one back early in the second half, but the Mexican side failed to capitalize on several late chances.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the result means Dortmund will face Real Madrid in New Jersey on Saturday for a place in the last four, while Monterrey bows out. Monterrey had the first scoring opportunity of the match when Colombian midfielder Nelson Deossa fired a speculative long-range effort straight at goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. However, most of the early attacking was done by Dortmund, whose fluid passing was causing problems for Monterrey’s defense.





Guirassy opened the Bundesliga club’s account in the 14th minute when he played a slick one-two with Karim Adeyemi before side-footing a low effort that beat Argentine goalkeeper Esteban Andrada at his near post. The goal spurred Monterrey into action. Jesus Corona almost put his side on level terms when he miscued his cross from the left flank and instead hit the woodwork. Moments later, Deossa aimed a 25-yard rocket straight at Kobel.





But the Liga MX side was undone once more by the Adeyemi-Guirassy combination in the 24th minute as the Guinea international striker caressed a first-time shot past Andrada after Adeyemi’s layoff. Deossa again tried his luck from distance, forcing a sharp save from Kobel, but most of the chances were at the other end as Dortmund maintained the pressure.





Guirassy continued to trouble Monterrey’s defense and squandered the chance for a first-half hat-trick when he slid Jobe Bellingham’s cross wide. He then saw another attempt blocked by Andrada. Monterrey returned from the halftime interval with fresh urgency, reducing the deficit in the 48th minute through Berterame, who nodded in from close range after Daniel Svensson’s defensive header deflected off Erick Aguirre and into the path of the Mexico international.





The Rayados pushed forward in search of an equalizer, and Jesus Corona drew a reflex save from Kobel after Sergio Canales’ deft through ball. Corona then fired over after dribbling into the box, and Oliver Torres forced another stop with a clever volley. Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos had a gilt-edged chance to equalize in the 91st-minute but headed inches wide from Aguirre’s cross.

