Global Energy Interconnection Standards Released to Enhance Green Development



Beijing: Economic and trade teams from China and the United States have recently confirmed the details on the framework for implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks on June 5. This effort aims at consolidating the outcomes of the economic and trade discussions held in Geneva, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the detailed confirmation of the framework signifies a step forward in the ongoing economic and trade negotiations between China and the United States. The two countries have been engaged in a series of dialogues aimed at resolving trade issues and enhancing economic cooperation. The recent discussions highlight the commitment of both nations to work together in implementing the agreements reached during the Geneva talks.





The spokesperson emphasized the importance of this development in fostering a stable trade relationship between the two largest economies. The confirmed framework is expected to facilitate the implementation of agreements and ensure that the consensus reached by the leaders is translated into actionable measures. This progress comes as part of continuous efforts to address trade imbalances and enhance mutual economic benefits.

