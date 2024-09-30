China celebrates 75th anniversary in Nigeria



The Chinese Embassy on Friday in Abuja celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration marked a significant moment in China’s history following the Chinese Civil War.

It also marked victory of Mao Zedong’s Communist forces over the Kuomintang forces of Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek.

Mao proclaimed the founding of PRC on Oct. 1, 1949.

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, reflected on the nation’s progress, citing tremendous transformation under the Communist Party’s leadership.

‘Over the past 75 years, China has evolved from poverty to prosperity.

‘We’ve lifted nearly 100 million people out of poverty and achieved moderate prosperity,’ Yu said.

He highlighted China’s contributions to global economic growth, averaging over 30 per cent between 2013 and 2023.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Abbas Tajudeen, congratulated China on its milestone and expressed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing co

operation.

He announced plans for parliamentary engagement through the China-Nigeria Friendship Group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured cultural performances by the Zhengzhou Kungfu group and renowned Quju and Yuju opera artists.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria