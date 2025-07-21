China Focus: Xizang Ramps Up Plateau Ecosystem Preservation



Guangzhou: Yu Wenhao, project manager of an intelligent monitoring platform of the Tangbei area of Sanjiangyuan National Park, can still vividly recall the hurdles he faced while building a monitoring station right at the headwaters of the Yangtze River. Last October, Yu and his 20-member team trekked to the remote glaciers of Mount Geladaindong in the city of Nagqu, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, to erect a 15-meter-high monitoring tower at an altitude exceeding 5,300 meters.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the journey, despite being only about 120 km, took two days due to the absence of roads. With approval from local authorities, the team endured freezing conditions, guided by experienced locals to minimize their ecological impact. The monitoring station is one of 14 in the Tangbei area of the Sanjiangyuan National Park and the Serling Co and Changtang national nature reserves.

Established in 2021, the 190,700-square-km Sanjiangyuan National Park is part of China’s first batch of national

parks and sits on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau at an average elevation of over 4,700 meters. As an alpine biological germplasm bank, the region serves as a crucial ecological security barrier for China. The Tangbei area covers 48,700 square km, approximately 25.54 percent of the park’s total area.

Since 2023, Nagqu has been advancing a high-tech monitoring platform that integrates satellites, drones, and ground sensors for real-time ecological tracking. Wang Mingqing, Party Secretary of the forestry and grassland bureau of Nagqu City, noted that 14 stations, including the latest one established in October 2024, are enabling long-term monitoring of wildlife, glaciers, rivers, wetlands, and ecological restoration efforts across Xizang.

Yu emphasized continuous upgrades to the platform with AI algorithms to enhance wildlife identification accuracy. He also noted the growing local conservation awareness, highlighted by young herders volunteering in challenging conditions, reflecting a shared commitment to conserva

tion. Over 6,000 former park residents now serve as ecological rangers, shifting from resource users to protectors.

Wang observed that advanced technology, local engagement, and national support have contributed to rising wildlife populations in Tangbei. Namdrol, a herder from Maqu Township who joined an environmental protection team in 2016, shared experiences of organizing river cleanups, rescuing wildlife, and preventing harmful activities. He stressed the critical nature of ecological protection given the ecosystem’s fragility.

Xizang remains committed to eco-environmental conservation and prioritizes green development and biodiversity protection on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The region has established 47 nature reserves covering 412,200 square km. An eco-compensation system has also been implemented to boost the income of farmers and herders, enhancing their conservation awareness. From 2016 to 2024, approximately 516,000 eco-protection jobs were created annually, providing an average annual income of

3,500 yuan (about 489.5 U.S. dollars).