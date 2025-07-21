China Focus: Xizang Ramps Up Plateau Ecosystem Preservation

Hot News :

Katima mulilo: A 35-year-old Namibian woman is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of human trafficking involving an 11-year-old Zambian girl. The woman was arrested on Friday in the Chotto Compound of Katima Mulilo.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police’s weekend incident report issued Sunday states that the suspect recruited, transported, and employed the young girl, supposedly as a ‘domestic worker’ since February this year, with the promise of a monthly salary of N.dollars 500. However, the police indicate that the victim never received any salaried payments.



An investigation was initiated after a report of child abuse was received from a member of the community, leading to the rescue of the victim from the employer. The girl is now at a safe house. Police investigations into the matter continue.

