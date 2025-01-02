China Highlights Judicial Commitment to Foreign Investors’ Rights



BEIJING: China’s Supreme People’s Court (SPC) has showcased its dedication to safeguarding foreign investors’ rights by publishing five landmark cases that exemplify its judicial efforts in this area. These cases illustrate the court’s commitment to upholding the legal rights and interests of foreign investors as a part of China’s broader economic modernization strategy.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the cases encompass a variety of disputes, including those related to corporate interest liabilities, shareholder information rights, company dissolution, company certificates, and related party transaction liabilities. One notable case involved a ruling against the manager of a company established by French and Belgian investors, providing compensation for the company’s losses due to the executive’s misconduct.





The SPC emphasized the use of diverse legal methods to resolve disputes, aiming for the most effective outcomes. In one instance, after court mediation, Chinese and foreign parties reached a consensus to continue their partnership, ensuring the ongoing operation of their joint venture.





Since the implementation of China’s Foreign Investment Law on January 1, 2020, the SPC has reinforced the importance of foreign investment in advancing both the Chinese and global economies. The court expressed its dedication to ensuring equal protection for the legitimate rights of both domestic and foreign entities, resolving disputes efficiently, and maintaining a conducive legal framework for foreign investments.

