Ethiopia to Export Soybean Meal to China in New Fiscal Year



Windhoek: Among the world’s largest holders of lithium reserves, China has uncovered a massive deposit of 490 million tonnes of lithium ore in central Hunan Province, as announced by the provincial department of natural resources. This significant discovery was made in the Jijiaoshan mining area within Linwu County and is classified as an altered granite-type lithium deposit. The deposit is estimated to contain about 1.31 million tonnes of lithium oxide.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the deposit also includes other minerals such as rubidium, tungsten, and tin. The complex geological conditions in the area posed challenges, and the discovery was made possible through advancements in exploration technologies and extensive exploration work. The project was led by the Mineral Resources Survey Institute of Hunan Province.





Xu Yiming, a professor with the institute, emphasized that the newly discovered lithium reserve would bolster resources for Chenzhou, the city administering Linwu, aiding in the further development of its new-energy industry. Lithium is a critical element, widely used in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and mobile communications, making this discovery particularly noteworthy.





Earlier in January, the China Geological Survey under the Ministry of Natural Resources reported that the country’s lithium reserves had risen to 16.5 percent of the global total, elevating China to the second position in the world rankings for lithium reserves.

