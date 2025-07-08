Ethiopia to Export Soybean Meal to China in New Fiscal Year



Bukalo: After a six-year absence, the Masubia Cultural Festival is poised for a grand return, attracting patrons to the royal establishment headquarters of the Masubia people in Bukalo. The event will not only celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage of the Masubia community but also introduce attendees to their newly appointed chief, Gilbert Muhongo Mutwa Moraliswani III.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the festival is scheduled for Saturday, 26 July 2025, marking its first occurrence since July 2019. The hiatus was initially prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020, which claimed the life of the late Masubia Chief, Kisco Maiba Liswani III, in July 2021. The absence of a sitting chief led to a halt in celebratory events, as the community faced a chieftainship dispute.





In April, Urban and Rural Development Minister, Sankwasa James Sankwasa, granted approval for Chief Mutwa Moraliswani III’s designation, resolving the leadership conflict among the royal houses of Bukalo, Ngoma, Kasika, and Mahundu. This development has paved the way for the resumption of the festival, with preparations now underway.





Alfred Ilukena, the retired former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth, National Service, Sports and Culture, and chairperson of the organizing committee, confirmed the preparations. He also mentioned that a widely circulated advertorial on social media platforms has generated excitement. “God willing, we should be able to celebrate the Masubia Cultural Festival this year. Invitations have been sent to all our traditional authorities in the Zambezi Region, as well as to communities in Mwandi, Zambia, and Botswana,” Ilukena stated.





The festival aims to be an annual event moving forward, honoring cultural heritage and heroes while showcasing the community’s cultural richness. Ilukena emphasized that the event will entertain and educate attendees with a variety of activities. Additionally, it will provide an opportunity for people to meet their new chief, following a quiet coronation ceremony earlier this year where sacred rituals and chieftainship instruments were handed over.

