China’s former senior provincial political advisor arrested for suspected bribery



Li Haitao, a former senior political advisor in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Sunday.

The case was handed over to prosecutors for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the SPP said.

Li, who formerly served as vice chairman of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, was expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement issued earlier this month.

The investigation into Li’s case continues.

Source: The Namibia News Agency