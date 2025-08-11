Judge Sanctioned by U.S. Praises Brazil’s Constitution for Ensuring Judiciary Independence



Windhoek: China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, has dismissed U.S. accusations regarding China’s influence over maritime security, particularly concerning the Panama Canal. The rejection was made during a Security Council high-level open debate on maritime security.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Fu criticized the U.S. delegation for what he described as unfounded allegations against China. He emphasized China’s respect for Panama’s sovereignty over the canal and its recognition of the canal’s permanent neutrality as an international waterway. Fu accused the U.S. of using these allegations as a pretext to seek control over the Panama Canal, condemning what he termed as economic coercion and bullying practices by the United States.





In her statement, Acting U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, mentioned China’s significant influence over the Panama Canal and referred to China’s expansive maritime claims and aggressive actions, alluding to the South China Sea. Fu countered by labeling the United States as the primary disruptor of peace and stability in the region, citing the deployment of offensive weaponry and military exercises conducted by the U.S. in the South China Sea.





Fu further criticized U.S. actions, stating that the U.S. hegemony and unilateral actions are exacerbating global maritime security risks. He highlighted the U.S.’s failure to accede to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and accused it of exploiting international seabed resources, thus undermining the common heritage of humanity. Fu also noted that the U.S. has threatened the operations of critical international waterways such as the Panama and Suez Canals, challenging the sovereignty of other states and destabilizing industrial and supply chains.





Fu concluded his remarks by urging the United States to engage in self-reflection and to assume its responsibilities as a major global power in good faith.

