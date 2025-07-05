Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



Windhoek: Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed China’s readiness to enhance cooperation with Brazil in digital economy, aerospace, and other sectors. This statement emerged from Li’s meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during his visit to Rio de Janeiro for the 17th BRICS Summit.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Premier Li conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the robust relationship between China and Brazil. He emphasized the joint efforts to foster a China-Brazil community focused on a shared future, justice, and sustainability. Li underscored the consensus reached during Lula’s visit to China in May, which aims to bolster a mutual future and uphold multilateralism.





Li Qiang affirmed China’s commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in trade, finance, and infrastructure, framed by the Belt and Road initiative. Additionally, he advocated for the success of the China-Brazil Year of Culture in 2026 and urged increased collaboration in education, healthcare, and youth engagement to solidify public support for the nations’ friendship.





Characterizing both countries as advocates of multilateralism and free trade, Li stressed the importance of collaboration within international organizations like the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20. He also expressed China’s support for Brazil’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference in Belem (COP30) later this year.





President Lula reciprocated by asking Li to convey his regards to Xi and emphasized the strong bond between their peoples. He reiterated Brazil’s commitment to advancing relations with China and following through on the consensus achieved by both leaders. Lula expressed Brazil’s eagerness to collaborate with China on economy, science, finance, and climate change initiatives.





Lula also praised China for hosting the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC Forum and confirmed Brazil’s willingness to oppose unilateralism and uphold multilateralism alongside China to foster global peace and development.





The meeting concluded with the signing of cooperation documents in areas such as fiscal affairs, artificial intelligence, and aerospace.

