Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



Rio de janeiro: Chinese Premier Li Qiang expressed China’s willingness to collaborate with Brazil in areas including the digital economy, green economy, science and technology innovation, and aerospace. The announcement was made during his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Li arrived in Rio de Janeiro to participate in the 17th BRICS Summit.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Premier Li conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to President Lula, emphasizing that China-Brazil relations are at their strongest, with both nations working towards building a China-Brazil community focused on a just world and a sustainable planet. The discussions followed President Lula’s visit to China in May, where both leaders reached a consensus on supporting multilateralism and building a shared future.





Premier Li reiterated China’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, finance, and infrastructure development under the Belt and Road cooperation framework. He highlighted the importance of enriching bilateral relations further and achieving tangible results that benefit both populations.





Additionally, Li emphasized the importance of the China-Brazil Year of Culture in 2026 and urged both countries to enhance cooperation in education, healthcare, and youth initiatives. He also underscored the need for increased people-to-people exchanges to bolster public support for China-Brazil relations.





Li described both countries as strong advocates of multilateralism and free trade, expressing China’s readiness to coordinate with Brazil within multilateral organizations like the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20. He called for unity among developing countries to foster a multipolar world and promote inclusive economic globalization.





China also expressed its support for Brazil’s hosting of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belem later this year.

