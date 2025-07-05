Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



Windhoek: The National Under-20 (U-20) women and men’s football teams had mixed results on the opening day of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games underway in Windhoek, Namibia. The championships kicked off with games on Thursday, while the football matches, which are part of 12 sport codes, started on Friday at Hage Geingob Stadium and UNAM Stadium.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the women’s category, hosts Namibia and Malawi played to a goalless draw, as both teams failed to capitalise on their scoring chances and saw them missing an opportunity of starting their campaigns with a win. In another fixture at the UNAM Stadium, Botswana caused an upset in the U-20 women’s match with a 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe in Group A. Zimbabwe, who are competition favourites, took an early lead through Plaxina Blandason, but Botswana equalised before halftime when substitute Hope Lesotlo scored a brilliant shot from 25 yards that was unstoppable. With the score tied at 1-1, Botswana once again found the back of the net on a quick counterattack, with Amogelang Sebotho scoring the winner in the second minute of injury time.





Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Angola started their campaign strong with a 1-0 victory over host Namibia in the second game of Group A at Hage Geingob Stadium. Namibia, who started slowly, found themselves behind in the first half after a brilliant shot from Angola’s Danilson Cundula struck the back of the net. In another Group A match, Malawi led the group with a 2-1 win against Zimbabwe. Mwisho Mhango opened the scoring for the Young Flames in the first half, but Tadiwa Chakuchichi equalised for Zimbabwe just before the hour mark. The more determined Malawi team took the lead again when Mhango’s cross deflected off Zimbabwe defender Garie Chibika into the net for an own goal.





The AUSC Region 5 Games are taking place in Windhoek and Swakopmund from 04 to 13 July 2025, with athletes competing in athletics, swimming, karate, judo, football, volleyball, boxing, table tennis, tennis, basketball, netball, and e-sports.

