Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



Nkurenkuru: The third edition of the Nkurenkuru Mayoral Cup tournament kicked off with an inspiring address from Nkurenkuru Mayor, Japhet Muti, who emphasized the importance of unity, respect, and building lasting relationships through sport. Speaking at the official opening at the Nkurenkuru Youth Sport Complex on Friday, the mayor reflected on the journey to reach this milestone event.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Muti acknowledged the dedication of the organizers who made the tournament possible, noting that the path to the third edition was challenging but rewarding. “The way to the third edition was not easy, but I appreciate the committee, you are moving it up to the third edition,” he stated. Muti highlighted that the tournament serves a purpose greater than competition alone, celebrating unity, sportsmanship, and a shared passion for the games.





Addressing the players directly, Muti reminded them of the lasting impact of their conduct during the tournament. He emphasized the importance of building a positive reputation and forming connections that could influence future opportunities, especially as many participants are students planning their careers. Muti stated, “You are here to build your name, or you are here to destroy your name. The purpose of this one is for us to build teams to know one another, because the future is uncertain.”





The mayor also addressed supporters and team members, urging them to consider their language and behavior towards players and referees. The goal, he reiterated, is to foster community building, not division. Nkurenkuru Town Council sport management member, Robert Katura, also highlighted the importance of integrity in competition, stressing that victory should come through effort and fair play. He warned against any form of unfairness that could undermine the tournament’s credibility and future sponsorship.





The Nkurenkuru Mayoral Cup began on 03 July and will run until 06 July 2025, featuring 22 football teams and nine netball teams.

