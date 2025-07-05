Ireland Winger Johnston Set for Flamengo Move



Nkurenkuru: A 29-year-old man died early Saturday morning after suffering a fatal accident while attending the 2025 Nkurenkuru Expo event. The deceased was identified as Gideon Hausiku Tenga, Chief Inspector Raimbert Muronga of the Namibian Police in Kavango West said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the man reportedly fell on a metal object at the expo venue at approximately 01h49. Despite immediate efforts to save his life, Tenga was pronounced dead at 03h15 at the Nkurenkuru Lutheran Medical Health Centre, Muronga stated.





Muronga confirmed that the next of kin have been informed and the body was conveyed to the Nkurenkuru police mortuary for further handling while investigations continue.

